Deepika Padukone gets possessive over fan expressing love for Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh remain one of the most sought-after couples in Bollywood and their latest viral video is proving exactly that.

A circulating video shows the 33-year-old Padmaavat diva getting possessive about her fans and getting into a friendly banter with her husband by showing her competitive side on who the fans love more.

The video shows the lovebirds making their way to the Venkateswara Temple for their first wedding anniversary where hordes of fans and reporters surrounded them and showered them with love.

However, Deepika’s reaction to one fan expressing her love for Ranveer is melting hearts as it shows just how much the beauty queen adores her fans.

The fan had confessed his love for Deepika and had gone on to tell Ranveer that he “loves him too” to which the Tamasha actor jumps in possessively saying: “But you love me more,” before turning to Ranveer and telling him: “Don’t steal.”

