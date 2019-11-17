close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 17, 2019

Nawaz Sharif to travel to London in fully equipped, medically staffed air ambulance: Dr Adnan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 17, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan on Sunday stated that the PML-N leader will travel to London in a fully equipped and medically staffed air ambulance.

The doctor said that the former premier will will travel to London in the next 48 hours once he’s ‘clinically stable’.

The chief executive of the Sharif Medical City tweeted saying, “He [Nawaz Sharif] will make the journey in a fully equipped & medically staffed Air Ambulance; arriving soon.”

The doctor stated that the former prime minister is scheduled to travel abroad once he’s clinically stabilised, made travel-worthy and is safe for air travel.

