Nawaz Sharif will not get back, claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would not return to the country once he went to London for his medical treatment.

The minister made this statement on Saturday despite that the case is sub-judice and is being heard by the Lahore High Court on a regular basis. Chaudhry tweeted that the federal law officers’ stance in the Lahore High Court was correct and completely legitimate, as Nawaz would never come back to Pakistan after going to London for treatment.

Earlier, the federal law officers objected to the affidavit of Shahbaz Sharif filed with the Lahore High Court, saying Nawaz Sharif could not be allowed on the basis of affidavit. "We reject this affidavit of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif," argued an additional attorney general. He argued before the bench that the objections to the affidavit would be filed later in the court.

Earlier, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif submitted an affidavit to the Lahore High Court assuring that his brother would come back to Pakistan to face the cases in different courts.

Shahbaz submitted a hand-written two-page affidavit to the LHC division bench through his counsel Amjad Pervez.

The draft said Nawaz was going to London after doctors' recommendations for his medical treatment and would soon return after his recovery.