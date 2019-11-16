Aishwarya Rai after posting Katy Perry picture asked to 'buy a better phone' by trolls

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has caught the attention of the crowd once again but not for the reason you may think. The actor was brutally trolled after posting a picture with Katy Perry.

The picture that has been making rounds on the internet showed the two divas striking a pose alongside each other looking ethereal and divine as ever. However, some netizens pointing out the poor quality of the picture decided to troll Aishwarya instead.

While some observed that most of the B-Town diva’s pictures are ‘hazy’ others brutally trolled the actor asking her to buy a new phone.

On the other hand, Aishwarya had captioned the post: “More Power to You.... Love n Light.”



Check out the responses below:



