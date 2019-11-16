Akshay Kumar draws concern after hospital visit

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar left his fans fretting after he was recently spotted paying a visit to the hospital which led fans into speculating that something may be wrong.

After reports of the 52-year-old Padman actor getting papped outside the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai came afloat, fans were left in a frenzy worried about the actor’s well-being.

Fans were already aware of the actor’s injury sustained on the sets of Sooryavanshi, however, turns out Akshay had actually been visiting his ailing mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia.

“Akshay had sprained his left arm while shooting which is why his visit raised many eyebrows. Upon making further enquiries, we realised that Dimple Kapadia has been keeping unwell and hence Akshay had made a quick visit to inquire about her well-being,” a source revealed to an entertainment portal.