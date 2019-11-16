Kamyab Jawan Programme: Loan disbursement to start in December

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has decided to start the disbursement of loans to the successful applicants under the Kamyab Jawan Programme in December after completing all the required formalities.



According to an official all the executing banks, including National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab and Bank of Khyber would strengthen their infrastructure both in terms of human resource and technology to cope with the huge challenge of processing one million applications received so far under the scheme.

He said that they would strictly follow merit and transparency in the processing and disbursement of loans to the potential entrepreneurs.

It would not only create employment opportunities for the youth but would also contribute remarkably to the national economic growth, he added.