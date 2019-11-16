WATCH: Alia Bhatt spotted paying Priyanka Chopra a visit at her Mumbai residence

Alia Bhatt shares a good rapport with most of the other Bollywood stars and the bubbly young actress is seen hanging out with them quite often.



On Friday, the Raazi starlet was snapped by the paparazzi paying a visit to global icon Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai residence in Juhu making netizens excited.

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

The two powerhouses spent significant time together relaxing in each other’s company.

Last year, the two gorgeous actresses were clicked side by side in New York City. While PeeCee was in the city for an event, Alia was there to spend quality time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

Shortly after, pictures of Alia and Priyanka’s meeting went viral on the internet.