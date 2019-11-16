Shah Rukh Khan unveils the secrets to attaining success in career

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has reigned over the hearts of his mammoth fan base since decades but what is it about the megastar that sets him apart from the rest of the lot?

The 54-year-old Zero actor is spilling the beans about his success and the fame and glory he achieved throughout his extensive acting career and what had been the secret ingredients that brought him to the top.

In an interview with IANS, the actor said: "Mehnat, mashakkat se apna kaam karna, uske peeche lage rehna, safalta milegi. [Keep working hard and you will see the result] It is an old-fashioned idea that my parents kept saying, which is important today. We need to tell the kids the same thing, as it is relevant even today."

"The driving seat and the steering wheel are in the hands of individuals who are less than 25 years old. Gen X, Y Z - I have learned this from my kids ki aaj humara hai," the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said.

The actor has of late kept himself away from the silver screens since the past 11 months while fans count down days for him to give details about his upcoming work.