PCB remain silent over World Cup sheesha controversy involving Shoaib, Wahab, Imam

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have remained tight lipped over the World Cup sheesha controversy involving Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Imam-ul-Haq despite the Sindh High Court re-sending a notice on Friday.

Petitioner Abdul Jalil Marwat, submitted that Malik and co were spotted consuming sheesha at a café in England the night before the crucial match against arch-rivals India on June 16. He said that Malik, Wahab and Imam performed poorly, which resulted in Pakistan’s loss.

He submitted that PCB had failed to take action against these players. He requested the court to direct the PCB to explain why action was not taken against these players for violating the team management rules and regulations.

SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar observed that none has appeared on behalf of PCB despite issuance of notice. The court resent the notice to PCB through district and sessions judge Lahore and adjourned the hearing of the case which date to be fixed later on.