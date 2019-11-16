Brother-sister weightlifting duo wins gold in National Games

PESHAWAR: The Manzoor siblings of team WAPDA on Friday won a gold medal each at the National Games of Pakistan’s weightlifting category.

Saima Mazoor and Zohaib Maznoor topped the 55- and 96-kilogramme categories, respectively. The duos hail from Lahore.

The Manzoors belong to a family of weightlifters. Their father, Muhammad Manzoor was a former Olympian and represented Pakistan at the 1976 Olympics. Added to this, he had competed in many national competitions.



