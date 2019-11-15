Taimur Ali Khan's videos of playing on sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is worth melting for

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy shooting in Chandigarh at the sets of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actress and son Taimur Ali Khan were recently spotted at Mumbai airport on their way to Chandigarh for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. Ever since the mother and son have landed in Chandigarh, a bunch of videos of the two have gone viral on social media.

The videos received are undoubtedly, the most candid and adorable sight on the internet where Taimur is seen playing in the sand.

In another video the child star is seen accompanying his mommy to the sets of the film.

The latest picture of Taimur Ali Khan shows the little one holding a stick in his hand while he plays with his friend. All in all, Taimur's outfit adds to the cuteness of the shot where the little one is seen wearing a black and red chequered T-shirt matched with black track pants.

It sure looks like the little Khan is having a great time with his friend while mommy Kareena Kapoor works hard.

Other leaked images from the sets of the film show the 39-year-old actress wearing a beautiful pastel pink kurta with a dupatta on landing in Chandigarh.

A couple of days back, Aamir Khan shared the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha online wherein he disclosed that the film is set to hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

Sharing a small clip of the video, he expressed, "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum..."

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' famous 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.