Janhvi Kapoor relaxes with Kartik Aaryan on a peaceful day at ‘Dostana 2’ sets

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have been bonding off with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Dostana 2.



The duo was recently spotted together hanging out and relaxing with their fellow teammates on a day off from work.

Read Also: Alia Bhatt’s role in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was initially supposed to go to Rani Mukerji

On Thursday, Kartik was seen celebrating Children’s Day with school children in Chandigarh, before proceeding to join Janhvi and their director Collin D’Cunha to chill together.

This was revealed when Colin posted a picture on Instagram wherein Janhvi can be seen dressed in a white suit with a floral dupatta while Kartik can be seen sporting a casual white T-shirt and jeans.

Check out the photo here:

Dostana 2 crew will now be shooting in Patiala after a week-long shooting schedule in Chandigarh.