Sona Mohapatra claps back at Anu Malik's response to #MeToo allegations

Sona Mohapatra was the very first person to call Anu Malik out on abuse allegations, following the #MeToo movement. After Anu responded to the claims against him, calling them unverified and a traumatizing experience to him and his family’s mental health, Sona clapped back with a much needed daily dose of reality.



The singer posted Anu’s post on twitter and cited her response alongside it. “Anu Malik finally wrote back to all of us last evening. My response to him, next to his letter. In case mine is too long to read, have also attached a shorter, crisper one, one amongst many on my timeline. Thank you @KallolDatta for saying it better #India @IndiaMeToo.”

In her post, Sona cited the names of a large number of people, from Neha Bhasin to Shweta Pnadit who have accused him.

She wrote, “‘Unverified’ allegations you say? These are multiple testimonies of independent sane women speaking coherently & they have a common thread & story.”



In terms of being a judge on Indian Idol, Sona stated, “You aren’t a role model. You could always take a break, go to a sex-rehab or counselling or somewhere to reflect on how to behave better.”



She told the vocal couch that he didn’t not need a job as flamboyant or well-paying as this to support his family, she is quoted as saying, “It has been spoken about very clearly. You have no right to be platformed on National TV till you make amends. 1.3 billion people exist in India. Not everyone needs to make crores on TV to survive or be ‘judge’ to young people whose safety they jeopardise.”

