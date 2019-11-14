PTI core committee to discuss Nawaz's health, JUI-F protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran has called a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) core committee to discuss Nawaz Sharif's health and the JUI-F's dharna protests.

Sources told Geo News that the meting of the core committee will take place on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the PTI's core committee meeting for Friday. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5:00 pm. The prime minister himself will preside over the two meetings.

The core committee will discuss the aftermath of the Azadi March dharna by the JUI-F and the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List.

Chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will take part in the core committee meeting. Governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab will also take part in the meeting.

The meeting will also focus on parliamentary matters, economic situation of the country and inflation. Sources claimed that important decisions are expected to be taken in the meeting.

Before the core committee meeting takes place, a meeting of the PTI's regional presidents will take place where organisational matters of the party will come under discussion.

Shehbaz says government is taking ransom

On Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif slammed the government for granting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a conditional permission to go abroad, provided he deposited surety bonds worth Rs7-7.5 billion.

Talking to media, the former chief minister said the Sharif family has decided to approach the high court against the government.

My lawyers have prepared the petition and will ask the court to fix an early date for hearing, he said.

The narrow mindedness of Imran Khan and his team has has turned a humanitarian issue into a political one, which is highly condemnable, said the younger Sharif.

'There's no parallel of such dirty politics in the country, said Shairf adding that they are doing this to tell the innocent people that they have extracted money from them.'

Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif is the man who came back to Pakistan after a court convicted him, leaving his wife behind who was fighting for her life.

He said that the nation cannot afford any mishap and warned that if anything happens to Mian sb, Imran Khan will be responsible.