Lata Mangeshkar still in critical condition after being on ventilator support

Veteran Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar after getting hospitalized earlier this week on Monday still remains in a critical condition.

The singer was admitted to the intensive care unit on Monday at the Breach Candy Hospital after she had trouble breathing.

A source has now revealed to The Hindu, that the artist still remains under critical condition and will remain in the hospital for another seven to eight days.

“Lata Mangeshkar health remains critical. Some marginal improvement is shown. She will not be discharged from the hospital for at least the next 7-10 days," said the source cited by the publication.

It was added further that the singer had also been under ventilator support for some time as she was getting treated by physician and intensivist Dr Farokh E Udwadia.

Earlier Lata’s family had issued a statement saying: “Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank You for being with us and respecting our privacy."