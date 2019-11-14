John Abraham, Anil Kapoor give their take on marital rape joke in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’

Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bollywood's forthcoming film had invited ample backlash online after a joke on marital rape earlier.

The dialogue that became the bone of contention faced the wrath of many netizens and speaking about the adult humour in the film, John Abraham also spoke about dealing with such stuff during his own career.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the Dostana actor said: “In Pagalpanti, it is a universal movie. You can target anyone, from the age of 6 to 96, there is nothing offensive in it. There is no bloodshed, the villains are cute, everything is very good and positive about the film. Subconsciously, I can’t do adult humour, so anything if it khatkos (bothers) me in a line and I feel it might be offensive as far as humour goes, I probably wouldn’t say it.”

Anil Kapoor also chimed in saying: “It depends who you are working with as well. Sometimes you work with someone where you feel trapped. You trust a director completely and then feel ‘what is this line?’ There are youngsters and newcomers, they don’t know how to say no and don’t realise it and later they feel they received flak for it. But their intent is not wrong.”