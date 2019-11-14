Ranveer Singh gets snapped with Vijay Deverakonda and the internet loses its calm

Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted in a selfie together and fans have gone crazy over their favourite stars coming together in the same click.

Vijay who enjoys incredible success down South is a South-Indian superstar who helmed the Tamil version of Kabir Singh titled Arjun Reddy.

Recently he was clicked with none other than Ranveer Singh, both giving out major outfit goals as they flaunted their uber-cool side in their casual best.

On the work front, Vijay is shooting for World Famous Lover and also learning the sport of boxing for his next offering Fighter.

Ranveer will next be seen in sports drama 83 where he will essay the role of Kapil Dev.