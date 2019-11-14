Sara Ali Khan reveals how mother Amrita Singh is a source of inspiration for her

Sara Ali Khan and Amrtia Singh are serving major mother-daughter goals for all their fans as the former revealed all the ways her superstar mother is a source of inspiration for her.



Speaking about her relationship with her mother during an interview, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor opened up about how the veteran B-Town star inspires her everyday.

"She’s my go-to for career advice and everything. She’s been a balanced actor, she’s never let fame get to her. My favourite thing about her is that she knows how to juggle work and life. When she would return home from a shoot, she’d still make time for us,” Sara was quoted by Deccan Chronicle.

"She’s trying to teach me to balance things too, which is very important. She has always given me the truth – the good and bad equally,” she added.



Meanwhile on the work front, Sara will be next appearing in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan followed by David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan.