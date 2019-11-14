Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to star together in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?

Three of most powerful and famous Khans in the film industry might be coming together to share screen space in Aamir Khan’s next film Laal Singh Chaddha.



According to a report in Bollywood Life, Aamir Khan is approaching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to do cameos in his next venture.

Read Also: Sara Ali Khan’s mom Amrita Singh upset because of Kartik Aaryan: Find out why

The actors were reportedly seen seated on a bench together. Quoting an unnamed source, the report said, “He is very keen to have a special appearance from the two. While Shah Rukh has agreed, Salman is yet to give his consent.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film is currently on floors in Chandigarh.

While Aamir Khan is playing the titular role in the movie, Kareena Kapoor will be essaying the female lead role opposite him.



Speaking about his character in Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir had said, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”