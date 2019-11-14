Inside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first wedding anniversary

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are ringing in celebrations of first year of togetherness as a married couple in a special way.



The couple that tied the knot on November 14 and 15 last year in traditional Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies visited a beautiful temple for their first anniversary.

Read Also: Sara Ali Khan asks Rohit Shetty to take her for 'Golmaal' but it doesn't go as planned

Deepika turned to Instagram to give a glimpse into how she and Ranveer are celebrating the precious occasion.

All decked up in traditional attire with the temple in the backdrop, Deepika posted a picture with Ranveer by his side.

“As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” she captioned the picture.

Deepika and Ranveer dated for six years before tying the knot in 2019. On the work front, the couple will be weaving magic in Kabir Khan’s 83.

