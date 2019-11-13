Soni Razdan opens up on the 'crumbling institution of marriage'

Bollywood actor Soni Razadan shared her thoughts on marriage and how she believes the institution has taken a major shakedown and is slowly beginning to crumble with time.

The 62-year-old Raazi actor who will be playing a cameo role in Hotstar Special’s Out of Love , recently opened up about the topic of infidelity, saying that she takes the subject matter very objectively as with more women becoming economically independent, the institution of marriage seems to be crumbling right before our eyes.

She made it clear that she was not advocating for infidelity but was merely looking at things in an objective manner. She was quoted as saying: “I am not advocating infidelity, just looking at it very objectively.”

She further went on to say: "There is nothing great about cheating on someone but it seems to be happening all the time so perhaps it's the institution of marriage itself that's not working. While marriage served a purpose 100 years ago; that purpose may not be the same now.”

Soni believes, “Women are not so easily taken for granted today. Having said that, there is no reason for people to not get married. Everything is workable if there is a sense of equilibrium in whatever it is that you choose to do.”