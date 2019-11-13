Ailing Amitabh Bachchan's uplifting post will leave you in high spirits

Amitabh Bachchan, after revealing that he is taking a long break from work, has come forth sharing a post that is sure to leave everyone motivated.



The megastar who was recently seeking treatment at a hospital in Mumbai for liver ailment in an uplifting post wrote, “There is no work without work ..."

Read Also: Ayushmann Khurrana’s poetic take on toxic masculinity and patriarchy: Watch

The Brahmastra star also shared pictures from the sets of his famous show Kaun Banega Crorepati with his post that aims to encourage all to keep working towards their goals.

A couple of days ago Amitabh wreaked havoc when he shared a bed-ridden photo of himself from the hospital.

On the work front, the veteran actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.