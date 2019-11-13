Ayushmann Khurrana’s poetic take on toxic masculinity and patriarchy: Watch

Bollywood megastar Ayushmann Khurrana has taken the internet by storm in a video in which he bags praises for his poetic performance that perfectly decodes what it takes to be a real gentleman.

Read Also: Ananya Panday gets candid about how she feels about Kartik Aaryan

The Bala actor has made a name for himself as someone known to be breaking stereotypes in an industry that fuels them and his latest effort to tackle patriarchy through poetic verses is winning hearts.

In spoken word, the actor challenges the societal definition of a gentleman with the powerful words: "Mujhe na hero, na saviour, na superman banna tha. Jo ro sake, jo ga sake. Kisi ko bacha paye to bacha sake, aisa man banna tha.”‬

“A man can like anything between pink and Pink Floyd,” he says in another powerful line.



He ends the poignant poetic expression by saying: “Whether you sleep on a carpet or walk the red carpet, you’re the most powerful as long as there lives a gentleman in you.”