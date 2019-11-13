Ananya Panday gets candid about how she feels about Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Panday has been linked quite often to Kartik Aaryan for a long time by their friends who want to see the two together as a couple.



While she speaks highly of her Pati, Patni Aur Woh’s co-star, she recently opened up about her thoughts on him, shedding light on how she feels Kartik is as a person.

Talking about working with Kartik, the actress said that the chemistry and the energy between them in their upcoming offering is amazing.

She added how Kartik enjoys himself and he was smiling throughout, having a fun time during the shoot of the newly-launched song Dheeme Dheeme.



Ananya said that Kartik is selfless and thinks about everyone. She also went on to add how Kartik helped her through when she went wrong.

The duo will be seen in comedy flick Pati, Patni Aur Woh whose trailer recently became the talk of the town upon release.







