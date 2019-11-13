Deepika Padukone's red hot post raises Ranveer Singh's heart rate

MUMBAI: Red dress has always a great significance in the film industry as it is the most adopting style of showbiz celebrities. Bollywood Divas, on several occasions, chose to wear the eye-catching outfit in the sizzling colour.

But, when the red is chosen by the most charming lady Deepika Padukone, who rules millions of hearts with her dazzling smile, it becomes more graceful to catch the eyeballs.

In her latest Instagram post, Ranveer's darling appears to be the beauty queen in the red outfits, attracting a huge applause from the admirers and fashion bosses who could not restrict themselves to indulge under her influence.

The Piku starlet opted for a red gown teamed with matching heels for the night. She captioned the post, "RED- is the color that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention,makes people excited,energetic and increases heart rate!





Even her husband Ranveer Singh was quick to comment on her posts. On the first picture, he wrote, "Yes ! All of the above are happening to me right now."





