Sara Ali Khan reveals why she is always nice to reporters and photographers

B-Town newbie Sara Ali Khan is no stranger to the flashing cameras and ecstatic reporters following her every move, but much like most of the stars in the industry the actor always greets them with a smile.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor spoke to Miss Malini about her bonding with the media and why she continues to be friendly.

“Imagine the reverse which is, irrespective of how you are looking you walk out of the gym and there are seven photographers not clicking your photographs or 20 people not asking for selfies,” she said.

“If the seven-odd photographers standing outside your gym don’t click your photographs, it worries you more and that could also be a problem you know,” she added.

“I’ve been an actor for less than a year. So for me, I don’t know anything better. This is the world that I came into and this is the world that I started in so I don’t have anything to compare it to. And I think that even though it can get overwhelming at times but If it were to stop, given the climate that we are in right now and given that social media and media attention is a big thing,” she went on.

On the work front the actor will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake featuring Varun Dhawan alongside her.

