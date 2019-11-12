Man kills wife over her love for Hrithik Roshan before hanging himself

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband out of jealousy for liking Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. The man then proceeded to take his own life.

According to The New York Post, the man identified as Dineshwar Budhiat of Queens had allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old wife Donne Dojoy on Friday and had then hung himself from a tree.

Reports revealed that the alleged killer was ‘extremely jealous’ of his wife’s love for the Bollywood heartthrob.

Citing the friends of the deceased woman, who worked as a bartender, the publication added that her liking for the actor would result in her husband fuming.

Mala Ramdhani, a karaoke singer at the same bar where Dojoy worked told the outlet: “She told me when she was at home watching a movie or listening to a song (with Hrithik in it), he would ask her to take it off because he would get so jealous.”

“Any movie Hrithik acted in, she wanted to see it,” she further added.

Another report by The New York Daily News said that Budhidat had also assaulted Dojoy after they had gotten married in July earlier this year.

“I think he loved her but at the same time, he was obsessed with her, because of the type of job she did,” said one of Dojoy’s friends.

“She looked good, she always made her money, so he was probably jealous of her,” they added.