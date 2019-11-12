close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 12, 2019

Kareena Kapoor makes sister Karisma drool with her 'sarson ka saag' meal

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 12, 2019
Kareena Kapoor makes sister Karisma drool with her 'sarson ka saag' meal

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are undeniably one of the most famous sister duos of Bollywood and the two are melting hearts once again with their endearing bond. 

The two are giving us major sister goals once again with the hilarious exchange on Instagram that shows the Veere Di Wedding actor delving into sarson ka saag with makki roti and butter.

Read Also: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s adorable bond has fans gushing

While the photo left all of us here with instant cravings of the South Asian cuisine, it also caught the attention of Kareena’s sister Karisma.

The post shared by nutritionist Rujata Diwekar was liked by over 25,000 netizens which also included the likes of Karisma as she dropped in a drooling emoji in the comments.

View this post on Instagram

The joy of eating desi - Every region has its own tradition of celebrating its seasonal produce using timeless, heritage recipes. And i strongly believe that one should follow a diet that respects that versus that which makes you feel like you have “cheated” if you eat a seasonal delicacy. Changing the roti, sabzi and the accompaniments as the season changes, is something that we must cherish. Nutrition societies across the globe are trying to adopt this practice from ancient cultures. And on our part, we must ensure that this timeless practice is not forgotten and lost in the process of eating only meat or only soup-salad or not eating at all. Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag. P.S- - Makhan-roti-saag coz right now #kareenakapoorkhan is in Punjab. - This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach. Eat as per your hunger, not as per a fixed measure. - Mein apni favourite hu is not just a dialogue, it’s a way of life that encourages you to eat all that is nice. #winterfood #saag #punjab

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) on

Diwekar sharing the photo added an extensive caption that read: “This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach.” 


