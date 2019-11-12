Kareena Kapoor makes sister Karisma drool with her 'sarson ka saag' meal

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are undeniably one of the most famous sister duos of Bollywood and the two are melting hearts once again with their endearing bond.

The two are giving us major sister goals once again with the hilarious exchange on Instagram that shows the Veere Di Wedding actor delving into sarson ka saag with makki roti and butter.

Read Also: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s adorable bond has fans gushing

While the photo left all of us here with instant cravings of the South Asian cuisine, it also caught the attention of Kareena’s sister Karisma.

The post shared by nutritionist Rujata Diwekar was liked by over 25,000 netizens which also included the likes of Karisma as she dropped in a drooling emoji in the comments.

Diwekar sharing the photo added an extensive caption that read: “This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach.”





