Tue Nov 12, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 12, 2019

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s adorable bond has fans gushing

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 12, 2019

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Sadak 2 teaser

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are one of the most adorable famous sister duos and most of social media agrees with this fact. 

After her return to Mumbai, Alia Bhatt has been relaxing after the last few months of hectic filming and shoots, which probably took a toll on the actress. Her recent vacation to LA seems to have been just what the doctor ordered.

Read Also: Delhi pollution makes it unbearable for 'Dostana 2' cast and crew to breathe

It appears as though Shaheen missed her sister the most during the last few months. So much so that Shaheen took to Instagram to showcase her excitement. She captioned a black and white photo of her sister, captioning it, “My happy little flower is home.”

However what caught people’s attention the most was Alia’s reaction while looking down at her phone. She seemed to have fans wondering just what she ended up seeing.

