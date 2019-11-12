State Bank of Pakistan issues commemorative coin on Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday issued a commemorative coin on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Speaking at a ceremony in connection with the issuance of the coin, SBP Governor Reza Baqir said the purpose of releasing the commemorative coin by the central bank is to supplement and be part of national efforts to promote interfaith harmony.



He said the founder of Sikh religion preached the message of peace and brotherhood.

The governor expressed the hope that through this coin his message would reach every household.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor, a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

A large number of Indian Sikhs on Saturday made historic pilgrimage, travelling visa-free, to one of their religion's holiest sites under a landmark deal between the two countries.