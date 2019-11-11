close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
Health

REUTERS
November 11, 2019

Trump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes

Mon, Nov 11, 2019

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be meeting with vaping industry officials as well as medical and political officials to discuss vaping and e-cigarettes.

“Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children’s health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!” he said on Twitter.

Also read: US Judge orders Massachusetts to redo parts of vaping ban

Trump did not give a time for the meeting.

Read more:  US identifies likely culprit of vaping illness outbreak

So far, 39 Vaping -related deaths have  taken place  in America while 2,051  people are suffering various illnesses. 

