Trump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be meeting with vaping industry officials as well as medical and political officials to discuss vaping and e-cigarettes.

“Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children’s health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!” he said on Twitter.

Also read: US Judge orders Massachusetts to redo parts of vaping ban

Trump did not give a time for the meeting.

Read more: US identifies likely culprit of vaping illness outbreak

So far, 39 Vaping -related deaths have taken place in America while 2,051 people are suffering various illnesses.