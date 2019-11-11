Trump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be meeting with vaping industry officials as well as medical and political officials to discuss vaping and e-cigarettes.
“Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children’s health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!” he said on Twitter.
Trump did not give a time for the meeting.
So far, 39 Vaping -related deaths have taken place in America while 2,051 people are suffering various illnesses.
