Ananya Pandey reveals which Bollywood hero wooed her first

Bollywood newbie Ananya Pandey despite making her debut only recently has already been charming the hearts of hunks everywhere but the actor has now unveiled the name of her first crush in the industry.

During an interview with Brides Today, the 21-year-old Student of the Year 2 actor opened up about a number of things including who was that lucky heartthrob in Bollywood who managed to woo the starlet away.

Asked about her first crush, the actor said: “Definitely Hrithik Roshan.”

Furthermore, speaking about her idea of romance, the actor said: “I love all things soppy, sappy, and cheesy. Random acts of love like surprises and letters. I definitely want to meet someone who will do all of that for me."



The actor also revealed where she sees herself in the following 10 years, as she said: “I want to be at the top of my game. I’m so lucky that I started out youngI can afford to make mistakes and grow. Nobody is perfect, it’s better to start raw and develop. But I also want my normal life at the same time."

Ananya’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh will be hitting theaters on December 6.