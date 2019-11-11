Murtaza Wahab says Airlift, Swvl not being banned in Sindh

Sindh government's spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Sunday dismissed the reports circulating that the provincial government was planning to ban the ride hailing apps Airlift and SWVL.



Wahab tweeted saying, "The news of banning SWVL & Airlift is incorrect. To the contrary, Sindh Government is in the process of introducing a law regulating these private enterprises after consulting all stakeholders."

The adviser to the chief minister added that hopefully Sindh will become the first province to recognise and regulate such enterprises.

Last night, online ride-hailing Airlift had announced about implementing Sindh Government's rules.

In a statement, Airlift Director Syed Mehr Haider said that the company will adhere to all the conditions set forth by Sindh Government.

"Our top-most priorities are solving the traffic problems of Karachi and providing people a comfortable travel experience," he said.

The company issued the statement after news reports had claimed that the Sindh Government had asked Airlift and SWVL to follow its rules by applying for route permit, fitness certificate and no-objection certificate.