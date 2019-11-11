Deepika Padukone falls sick before ringing in first anniversary with Ranveer Singh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One of B-Town’s most sought-after couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, however, it looks like the universe has some other plans.
The duo’s happy and celebratory vibes were apparently brought to a halt as the winter blues rained over their romantic plans with Deepika falling sick ahead of their first anniversary.
The 34-year-old Tamasha actor turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of her bed-ridden self with no makeup on and looking exhausted.
The actor dropped in a thermometre emoji along with the picture while the caption read: “When you have too much fun at your best friend’s wedding.”
Earlier the actor had been painting the town red day a prior as she attended a friend’s wedding and grooved to Bollywood beats alongside her husband Ranveer.
The couple had gotten married last year in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15, 2018.
