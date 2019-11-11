Ananya Panday invites trouble with her latest Instagram picture?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ananya Panday has really attracted a lot of significant trouble after her fiery pictures online gained massive attention.
The Pati, Patni Aur Woh starlet on Instagram uploaded a collage of pictures wherein she can be seen wearing a black full sleeve top and black short denim.
Ananya captioned the picture as, “Here comes trouble.”
The Student of the Year 2 starlet garnered a lot of love and appreciation on the post from her fans and followers.
Yesterday the actress shared a selfie of herself where she glows but it is her caption that stole the show. She wrote, "I think I’m in a love triangle ........... i love myself, myself loves me, me loves i."
On the professional front, Ananya will be seen in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.
