close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

Ananya Panday invites trouble with her latest Instagram picture?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019
Ananya Panday invites trouble with her latest Instagram picture?

Ananya Panday has really attracted a lot of significant trouble after her fiery pictures online gained massive attention.

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh   starlet on Instagram uploaded a collage of pictures wherein she can be seen wearing a black full sleeve top and black short denim.

Read Also: Amitabh Bachchan, after cancelling KIFF appearance, shares a bed-ridden photo of himself

Ananya captioned the picture as, “Here comes trouble.”

View this post on Instagram

here comes trouble ‍️️

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

The Student of the Year 2 starlet garnered a lot of love and appreciation on the post from her fans and followers.

Yesterday the actress shared a selfie of herself where she glows but it is her caption that stole the show. She wrote, "I think I’m in a love triangle ........... i love myself, myself loves me, me loves i."

On the professional front, Ananya will be seen in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood