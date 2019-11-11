Ananya Panday invites trouble with her latest Instagram picture?

Ananya Panday has really attracted a lot of significant trouble after her fiery pictures online gained massive attention.



The Pati, Patni Aur Woh starlet on Instagram uploaded a collage of pictures wherein she can be seen wearing a black full sleeve top and black short denim.

Ananya captioned the picture as, “Here comes trouble.”

The Student of the Year 2 starlet garnered a lot of love and appreciation on the post from her fans and followers.



Yesterday the actress shared a selfie of herself where she glows but it is her caption that stole the show. She wrote, "I think I’m in a love triangle ........... i love myself, myself loves me, me loves i."

On the professional front, Ananya will be seen in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.

