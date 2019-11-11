Rabi Pirzada appeals to be 'saved' as she reconnects with the Almighty

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has given a glimpse into how she is reconnecting with Almighty Allah after a controversy regarding her private videos getting leaked online hit hard.



Taking to Twitter, Pirzada shared images of her handmade paintings of the Holy Ka’abah. She captioned the pictures as:

“A new beginning #saveasoul.”

It seems like Rabi had a change of heart after she suffered a major intrusion of privacy as her private videos were leaked online a few weeks ago.



She approached the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) over this breach of privacy while requesting it to remove her videos from the internet.

After the controversy unfolded, Rabi deicded to perform Umrah and announced she has quit showbiz.



