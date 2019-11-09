Government, NAB both hesitant to take Nawaz's name off no-fly list: sources

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the federal government are both hesitant to take off former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List, sources told Geo News.

According to sources, instead of taking Nawaz's name off the ECL, NAB has sent a written reply to the interior ministry. The government and NAB, sources claim, are not willing to take the responsibility of taking Nawaz's name off the ECL.

While NAB has opted for delaying tactics, the government is also refraining from using its authority to take Nawaz's name off the list. In the past, the interior ministry has taken off several names from the no-fly list without taking NAB into confidence.

READ MORE: Govt grants Nawaz permission to seek treatment abroad

Sources also told Geo News that NAB has asked for Nawaz's medical reports from the government board and Sharif Medical City.

The medical board formed by the government had suggested allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seek medical treatment abroad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had filed a request on Friday, urging the government to take Nawaz's name off the ECL.

In a media talk, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haque said that the government had seen Nawaz's reports. He said that the former prime minister was ill and the decision has been taken in light of it.

"It is the right of every Pakistani to have themselves treated as they see fit," he said. "The government has no reservations over Nawaz seeking treatment abroad."

Naeem said that it was up to the courts to decide how much time will be given to Nawaz to seek medical treatment.

"The court will decide as to how many times Nawaz can go abroad," he said. "It is also up to the court to decide on how long Nawaz can stay abroad for medical treatment."

Nawaz who was discharged from the Services Hospital two days ago, was taken to his residence, Jati Umra on Wednesday, 16 days after he was hospitalised in critical condition.

Nawaz’s name was placed on the no-fly list on the request of National Accountability Bureau.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had hinted towards allowing the former prime minister to seek treatment abroad, if that was the only option available.

The interior minister said that if going abroad for treatment was the only option for Nawaz then the government would 'find a way'.

Before his release on bail, the three-time prime minister had been serving jail term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also out on bail, has said that her father was seriously ill and he should go abroad for treatment.



