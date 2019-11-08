Government has no problem with Nawaz seeking treatment abroad: Naeem ul Haque

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naeem ul Haque, said on Friday that the government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to seek medical treatment abroad.

Naeem said that the government had seen Nawaz's reports. He said that the former prime minister was ill.

"It is the right of every Pakistani to have themselves treated as they see fit," he said. "The government has no reservations over Nawaz seeking treatment abroad."

Naeem said that it was up to the courts to decide how much time will be given to Nawaz to seek medical treatment.

"The court will decide as to how many times Nawaz can go abroad," he said. "It is also up to the court to decide on how long Nawaz can stay abroad for medical treatment."

Interior ministry waiting for formal orders to remove Nawaz's name from ECL

According to details, the officials at the interior ministry are waiting for the formal orders to remove the PML-N supremo's name from the ECL. They added that the former premier will be allowed to travel abroad within the next 48 hours.

Officials also said that the the three-time prime minister's name will not be removed till the orders come from the government. It is also expected that the government may consult with NAB on the issue.

The sources said that the former premier will travel to London next week. It is expected that the former premier will be accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N president has also suspended all his political and personal engagements due to his brother’s health.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had approached the interior ministry for the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), sources said.

Nawaz who was discharged from the Services Hospital two days ago, was taken to his residence, Jati Umra on Wednesday, 16 days after he was hospitalised in critical condition.

Nawaz’s name was placed on the no-fly list on the request of National Accountability Bureau.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had hinted towards allowing the former prime minister to seek treatment abroad, if that was the only option available.

The interior minister said that if going abroad for treatment was the only option for Nawaz then the government would 'find a way'.

Before his release on bail, the three-time prime minister had been serving jail term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also out on bail, has said that her father was seriously ill and he should go abroad for treatment.