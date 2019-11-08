Shehbaz Sharif approaches Interior Ministry to get Nawaz Sharif's name out of ECL

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has approached the Interior Ministry to get Nawaz Sharif's name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sources said that Shehbaz Sharif has filed an application seeking to remove his elder brother's name from the list.

The former prime minister could not travel abroad before his name is removed from the ECL.

The sources said that the authorities are reviewing the application filed by the PMLN leader.



Nawaz Sharif was put on the Exit Control List on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Last month he was shifted to Services Hospital with multiple health conditions.

Before his release on bail, the three time former prime minister had been serving a jail term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz, who was recently released on bail, on Friday said that Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill and he should go abroad for treatment.