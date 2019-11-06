Nawaz Sharif discharged from hospital, shifted home

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the Services Hospital and taken to his residence Jati Umra on Wednesday, 16 days after he was hospitalized in critical condition.

He was accompanied by daughter Maryam Nawaz , his mother and other family members.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that an Intensive Care Unit has been set up at the former premier’s residence and the doctors have put a ban on people from visiting him.

The spokesperson also said that due to low platelet counts there were chances that an infection might develop, and the doctors suggested the setting up of a special medical unit in Jati Umra.

Aurangzeb said that the unit was set up under the supervision of Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. She added that the doctors will be present in the ICU round the clock.

On Tuesday, Nurses and doctors from the Sharif Medical City arrived at the Services hospital, where head of the medical board Professor Dr Mehmood Ayaz gave the medical file and reports of the former premier to the doctors of the Sharif Medical City.