Wed Nov 06, 2019
Pakistan

November 6, 2019

Nawaz Sharif's health condition out of danger: Yasmin Rashid

Pakistan

Wed, Nov 06, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media, she said an improvement in the blood pressure, sugar level and heat beat of the PMLN supremeo has been noticed.

Rashid said that the members of the Medical Board set up for treatment of Nawaz Sharif has held a meeting with all the doctors of the Sharif City Hospital.

She said the medical reports of Sharif and details of the treatment have been shared with the doctors.

The provincial minister said facility of diagnosing any disease through DNA test was available in Pakistan. 

She said Nawaz Sharif's health condition has a history and his current condition was not new.

Yasmin Rashid said that final decision on Sharif's genetic test could only be taken by the medical board.

