Maryam Nawaz's bail plea: LHC to announce verdict today

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) is due to announce the verdict on Maryam Nawaz's bail plea in Chuadhry Sugar Mills case today (Monday).

The bench headed by by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had reserved the verdict on October 31.

Also read: Money laundering case: LHC reserves verdict on Maryam’s bail plea

During the hearing on bail plea, Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been subjecting the petitioner to double jeopardy and invoking the laws retrospectively.

He argued that Maryam has never been an active shareholder of the CSM while her uncle and cousin have been looking after business affairs after the death of her grandfather Mian Sharif who had established the mill in 1991.

He said all properties, business concerns and companies of the Sharif family including the CSM have already been investigated by a Joint Investigation Team formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panama Papers case.

He said the JIT has not approved a reference regarding the CSM or assets owned by Maryam.

