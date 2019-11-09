Mike Hussey confident on return 'talented' Pakistan

Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey on Friday spoke fondly of the Pakistan cricket team and expressed his confidence over their revival after the guests were floored for a 10-wicket loss in the final match of the T20I series against Australia.

The commentator said that the loss would be a learning experience for the guests and would help them understand the Australian conditions in time for the T20 World Cup in 2020.

"It was a tough series for Pakistan but I think they have learned a lot. They gave a lot of opportunities to some really good young players," said Hussey. "I am sure they’ll bounce back for the Test match first in Australia.

"Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup, I am sure they’ll come back with so much knowledge of the Australian conditions, “ the former cricketer added.

The man nicknamed Mr Cricket also reminded the Men in Green of the “talented and exciting players” in their ranks.

"They’ve got so much talent and many exciting players, they’ll come back as a much better team in 12 months time," he said.