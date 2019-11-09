Rana Sanaullah's bail plea dismissed

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Court on Saturday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

The former Punjab law minister is in judicial custody after being arrested in an alleged drugs-related case.

Also read: How ANF arrested Rana Sanaullah

He was taken into custody by the Anti-Narcotics Force on July 1 near Lahore.

The judgement on his bail plea was reserved during the last hearing.



