Sat Nov 09, 2019
Pakistan

November 9, 2019

Rana Sanaullah's bail plea dismissed

Sat, Nov 09, 2019

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Court on Saturday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz  (PML-N) leader  Rana Sanaullah.

The former Punjab law minister is in judicial custody after being arrested in  an alleged drugs-related case.

Also read: How ANF arrested Rana Sanaullah

He was taken into custody by the Anti-Narcotics Force on July 1 near Lahore.

The judgement on his bail plea was  reserved during the last hearing.

