Rana Sanaullah's bail plea dismissed

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Court on Saturday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.
The former Punjab law minister is in judicial custody after being arrested in an alleged drugs-related case.
Also read: How ANF arrested Rana Sanaullah
He was taken into custody by the Anti-Narcotics Force on July 1 near Lahore.
The judgement on his bail plea was reserved during the last hearing.
