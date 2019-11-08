Maryam says Nawaz Sharif should go abroad for treatment

LAHORE: Former PM Nawaz Sharif is critically ill and he should go abroad for treatment on an urgent basis, Maryam Nawaz said on Friday.

The PML-N leader was talking to journalists in Lahore today where she has appeared in an accountability court for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case hearing.

“Nawaz Sharif’s health is very critical,” she said.

A recent report in this newspaper stated that the former premier is likely to fly to London as his condition is not stable, and that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has convinced his brother.

With a further drop in platelets count to an alarming level on Thursday, the health condition of Nawaz worsened, causing alerts among the team of doctors, treating him at family’s Raiwind residence where he was shifted from Services Hospital on Wednesday.



Read more: Nawaz Sharif’s platelets further drop

Doctors said the platelets count fell to an alarmingly low level of 24,000, from 28,000, at which he was shifted out of the hospital after nearly two weeks’ treatment.

A source shared that Shahbaz Sharif will accompany Nawaz to London and he has already spoken to consultants at one of the Harley Street clinics where patients suffering from drop in platelets are treated privately.

It’s understood that Shahbaz has been speaking to Nawaz about the need for getting treatment abroad for many days, but Nawaz refused to consider the option. The trusted source said Shahbaz has advised Nawaz to consider staying in London for at least five months for full treatment of all medical issues.

“Shahbaz Sharif has told his brother that his health comes before politics and everything else. It’s important that Nawaz is in good health and should get the best possible treatment at the best possible facilities,” said the source.

Shahbaz’s view, according to the source, has also been supported by Services Hospital’s Dr Mehmood Ayaz who has said that the medical board set up for Nawaz would give in writing that he should undergo genetic test from abroad. He said the foreign visit would become essential if doctors want to examine his body tissues to diagnose the exact cause of his illness.