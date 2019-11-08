Anushka Sharma reveals how happy Virat Kohli gets when she steals his clothes

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli have recently taken over the internet, their recent trip to Bhutan and Anushka’s cover on Vogue has been making rounds on the internet mesmerising a large number of people.

During her Vogue interview, Anushka revealed that she ends up borrowing a lot from her husband’s wardrobe, from t-shirts to jackets. The star further went on to reveal that she feels happiest when wearing his clothes. But most importantly, it makes her husband happy as well.



"I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff,” Anushka told Vogue.

“Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes."

The star also revealed that she has no interest in following trends or what’s in fashion, this is exactly why she opted for a pink lehenga rather than a traditional red one for her wedding.

