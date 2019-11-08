close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
Environment

Web Desk
November 8, 2019

Anushka Sharma reveals how happy Virat Kohli gets when she steals his clothes

Environment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 08, 2019
Anushka Sharma reveals how happy Virat Kohli gets when she steals his clothes

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli have recently taken over the internet, their recent trip to Bhutan and Anushka’s cover on Vogue has been making rounds on the internet mesmerising a large number of people.

From a secret wedding in Tuscany to a career that continues to be filled with unconventional roles, Anushka Sharma’s (@anushkasharma) choices prove that she is now, more than ever, comfortable with who she is. Meet the star in our #March 2019 issue. Styled by: Ria Kamat (@riakamat). Photographed by: Georges Antoni (@georgesantoni). Words by: Renuka Joshi Modi (@renukamodi). Hair: Pete Lennon (@petelennon). Makeup: Linda Jefferyes (@lindajefferyesmakeup). Location courtesy: National Gallery of Australia – SkySpace by James Turrell and Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra. Accommodation partner: Ovolo Nishi Hotel. Special thanks: Tourism Australia(@australia) and VisitCanberra (@visitcanberra) #UnDiscoverAustralia

During her Vogue interview, Anushka revealed that she ends up borrowing a lot from her husband’s wardrobe, from t-shirts to jackets. The star further went on to reveal that she feels happiest when wearing his clothes. But most importantly, it makes her husband happy as well.

 "I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff,” Anushka told Vogue. 

“Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes."

The star also revealed that she has no interest in following trends or what’s in fashion, this is exactly why she opted for a pink lehenga rather than a traditional red one for her wedding.

