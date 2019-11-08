close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 8, 2019

Three killed, 20 injured in Iran earthquake: state television

World

AFP
Fri, Nov 08, 2019

TEHRAN: A "moderate" earthquake in northwestern Iran on Friday killed three people and injured 20, according to the first official reports on state television.

The shallow 5.9-magnitude quake struck about 120 kilometres (75 miles) southeast of the city of Tabriz, in East Azerbaijan Province, in the early hours of the morning, the Iranian Seismological Center said.

Latest News

More From World