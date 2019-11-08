Three killed, 20 injured in Iran earthquake: state television

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: A "moderate" earthquake in northwestern Iran on Friday killed three people and injured 20, according to the first official reports on state television.
The shallow 5.9-magnitude quake struck about 120 kilometres (75 miles) southeast of the city of Tabriz, in East Azerbaijan Province, in the early hours of the morning, the Iranian Seismological Center said.
