Azadi March to take a new turn after two days: Akram Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The Azadi March will take a new turn after two days, said Rahbar Committee Convener Akram Durrani, on Thursday.

Durrani was speaking to media after a meeting of the opposition's committee. He warned the government that the Azadi March was far from over.

"The committee is focusing on three options for the time being," he said. "We won't show all of our cards at the moment."

Durrani said that only the Rahbar Committee will take the decision regarding the Azadi March.

On the other hand, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elhai met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an attempt to achieve a breakthrough in the deadlock between the two sides.

Azadi March background

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters threatened to march to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.

While the ultimatum has run out, Fazl continues to push the demand for the prime minister to resign and go home.