Inside story of PM Imran's meeting with PTI lawmakers revealed

ISLAMABAD: The inside story of a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentarians and Prime Minister Imran was revealed by sources, on Thursday.

Sources claimed the prime minister told PTI lawmakers that they need not worry about the Azadi March dharna.

"The issue [dharna] will be solved through reconciliation," Prime Minister Imran was quoted as saying.

The prime minister urged PTI parliamentarians to support him against rising inflation in the country.

READ MORE: PM Imran to address National Assembly soon

"We will bring hoarders to the book," he said. "Pakistan is going through artificial inflation because of these hoarders," he added.

Prime Minister Imran lashed out at the Sindh Government and said that the situation in Karachi was taking a turn for the worse day by day.

"The Sindh Government has completely failed," the prime minister was quoted as saying. "I will pay a visit to Karachi soon."

The prime minister issued directives for all PTI lawmakers to remain in parliament. He said that all parliamentarians should play their role in ensuring that the Pakistan Medical Authority bill passes.

The prime minister said that people had started treating the medical profession as their business. He said that people were running their own medical colleges and were also members of the medical board.

"These people are playing with human lives," he reportedly said. "They should be dealt with strictly."



