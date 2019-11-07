close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
Pakistan

November 7, 2019

PM Imran to address National Assembly session

Pakistan

Thu, Nov 07, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to attend the National Assembly session today (Thursday).

He would be addressing the session at a time when Maulana Fazlur Rehman is continuing his Azadi March protest in the federal capital, demanding the prime minister's resignation.

Also read: Govt not be given even a single day: Fazl

 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition held meetings of their parliamentary parties ahead of the session where a protest is expected against non-issuance of productions orders for politicians belonging to the opposition.    

The opposition is also likely to protest in the assembly over government's policies and increasing inflation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif would skip the session due to Nawaz Sharif's health condition.


