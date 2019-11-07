PM Imran to address National Assembly session

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to attend the National Assembly session today (Thursday).
He would be addressing the session at a time when Maulana Fazlur Rehman is continuing his Azadi March protest in the federal capital, demanding the prime minister's resignation.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition held meetings of their parliamentary parties ahead of the session where a protest is expected against non-issuance of productions orders for politicians belonging to the opposition.
The opposition is also likely to protest in the assembly over government's policies and increasing inflation.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif would skip the session due to Nawaz Sharif's health condition.
